TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Residents in one Tyler neighborhood are upset about a potential housing development that could be built just behind their backyards.

Near the corner of Richmond Road and Timberwilde Road in Tyler lies almost 3 and a half acres of land. A developer is proposing to build 35 rental apartments there, behind 4 homes that he also owns.

“10 pounds of sugar in a 5-pound bag. It’s going to be way overrun especially with people and cars, resident David King.

Residents said 8 buildings on the corner of Richmond Road and Timberwilde Road would be too much for the area.

“If he puts 35 in there, that means there will be 70 cars maybe and then they will have to put a stop light on Rice Road,” said resident, Mark Kennedy.

For the complex to be approved, the Idlewilde neighborhood would have to change zoning.

The existing single-family residential district would change to a planned multi-family district if the complex is approved.

“Any change with that could cause serious degradation of our neighborhood in terms of value, in terms of consistency, in the reason we came to this neighborhood in the first place,” said resident Mitzi Rusk.

Neighbors said heavy traffic from dozens of new tenants would be unsafe for pedestrians.

“It’s going to double the traffic. There are lots of people who walk, ride their bikes and children play out here and it does worry us,” said Carrie King.

Their main concern is the packed layout of the property.

The proposed layout shows only one way in and one way out.

“The street is 27 feet wide, which is going to be a fire hazard. When a fire truck comes in there, there’s not really a place for a firetruck to turn around. If it blocks the street, the residents wouldn’t be able to get out,” said Carrie King.

The Kings, who have lived in the neighborhood for 22 years, said they already have sewer system problems. They said adding more units will make the problem worse.

“The water won’t drain and it will run off and with runoff comes flooding,” said David King.

More than 75 people have written in an application that they are against this new zone proposal.

“There have been many people in our neighborhood that have spoken out and sent their forms and we hope their voices will prevail,” said Rusk.

Residents will voice their opinions at the Tyler Planning and Zoning Committee on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.