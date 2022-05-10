TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some Tyler residents said they are getting tricked out of money while trying to rent a house.

For local realtors, this isn’t new.

“Unfortunately, I was not surprised because this is not an unheard of thing,” said Lynette Fletcher, an East Texas realtor.

Imposter are posing as the owners and taking listings from one website and transferring them to another.

They are using real photos of properties to seem legitimate and trick East Texans into putting down a deposit. Scammers then take the money of hopeful home buyers and renters.

“I have some rental properties personally that you had listed on Zillow. There was one in particular that they had stolen the photos from and then proceeded to try to get people to try and take applications and stuff like that,” said Flecther.

Fletcher’s rental property was used as a scam twice.

Law enforcement said their hands are tied in situations like this.

“Then it’s gone and there’s nothing that can be done about it. Well technically it’s theft, but proving it is a lot harder. As a police department, we don’t recover money. Let’s just say something like this we can’t,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department.

Con artists have gone as far as planting, “for rent” signs on the lawns of some properties.

Experts said the one of the biggest red flags is when the owners are out of state or the country and are unavailable to meet with you.

“A lot of times they’ll put a price that doesn’t reflect our market. If the price seems too good to be true, it usually is,” said Fletcher.