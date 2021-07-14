Tyler residents give their 2 cents on how city leaders should spend $10 million

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler recently received $10 million in COVID-19 relief funds, and residents have weighed in on how they believe that money should be spent.

Some people want to see the money go towards schools. Specifically, after-school programs and an increase in pay for teachers.

Next, they want to see a refurbishing of North Tyler, wanting to see all of Tyler be beautiful.

Jason Layne, the owner of Tyler Trophy, has lived in the Rose City for more than 30 years.

“The downtown area while they’re revitalizing it. They’re doing a great job, but I think that at the expense of businesses here north of Front Street,” Layne said.

City leaders say that their priority is putting the money where it is needed in the community.

“These funds will help stimulate our local economy,” Mayor Don Warren said.

Tyler is not alone in planning how to spend COVID-19 relief money. Smith County created a COVID-19 Relief Fund Task Force earlier this year to help plot how to spend their federal aid money.

East Texas Airports are also receiving relief funds, with $184,500 going to local airports.