TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Troy West’s home was completely destroyed.

It’s been called a total loss after a massive tree ripped through the roof following the severe weather that moved through the area this week.

“There is no roof. Half the walls are missing. It would basically be from the slab up to repair,” said Troy West, a Tyler resident.

To make matters worse, rain is in the forecast for this weekend. This is impacting the West family and other East Texans with homes that sustained minor to severe roof damage.

Crews are also working overtime and being stretched thin.

“So there’s been obviously a lot of damage, trees falling down on people’s homes (and) power lines. Things like that. It’s been hectic sun up to sundown. We’ve been working just trying to take care of people getting patches on their roofs and stuff like that,” said Devon Bell, with Advantage Roofing.

Experts said a severely damaged roof could cost anywhere from $10-$15,000 to completely replace.

This is forcing families like the Wests to stay in a local hotel. At the beginning they thought things looked hopeless, until the community reached out to help.

“(We’re) so grateful to be in East Texas where we love our neighbors,” said West.

The community has shown love in the form of money, reduced rates and spiritual support. West said the outpouring help has left him speechless.

“(I’m) overwhelmed by the community support as well it’s just (I) don’t know how to put it into words honestly,” said West.