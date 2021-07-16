Tyler residents urge city council to lift ban on solar panels

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler residents are asking city council to change rules regarding solar panels.

This month the council is reviewing a ban on solar panels that was put in place in 2012.

Solar energy advocates believe it is important to have this resource. They also hope to educate more people about this issue.

The ban restricted the use of these panels. Therefore, they could only be placed where they could not be seen by the public.



“None of my neighbors have complained about the visibility of the panels on my home, and I just think it’s really a great idea. What I’m going to do is let the city council people know that I’d like them to change or update the code,” said Mitzi Rusk, a solar energy advocate.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Texas is one of the states with solar energy potential because of its sunny weather.

In 2020, Texas was the second state to produce the most solar photovoltaic (PV)-sourced power. PV devices help convert sunlight into electrical energy.



