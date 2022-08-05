TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Mexican restaurant is going to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant said on Friday, it will offer a 10% discount off of any meal to any officer that goes to the restaurant and the sales will then be given to the Bustos family.

“We want to let his family and friends know they have been and will remain in our prayers,” said Ruby’s.

Bustos passed away on July 29, and he leaves behind a wife and three children. The deputy’s funeral took place at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday at 10 a.m.

The East Texas community has come together to raise funds and offer support to the Bustos family during this difficult time.

To donate to a fundraiser created by the Friendly Baptist Church, click here and select “Lorenzo Bustos Memorial” from the drop down menu. Camp Gladiator in Tyler is also hosting an exercise boot camp on Aug. 20 to help out. Learn more here.

A Florida teen also ran a mile for Bustos with the blue line flag, which he will send to the deputy’s family. Zechariah Cartledge did this through his nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc.