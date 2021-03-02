Tyler businesses react to Gov. Abbott loosening COVID-19 restrictions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting the mask mandate and capacity restrictions for the state.

According to Abbott, the state is in a different place than it was a year ago when he first announced the restrictions. At that time, many businesses had to limit capacity or close altogether as COVID-19 spread through the U.S.

As some East Texans gather at a local restaurant to celebrate Texas Independence Day nearly a full year since initial lockdowns, Tyler Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell says he supports Abbott’s decision.

“We need to keep working toward getting people well, getting people vaccinated, and getting open at 100%,” Bell said. “Then it should speed up the recovery, so that’s good news for business.”

Bell said that if people continue to be safe and get their vaccines, he thinks Texas can keep numbers down and businesses open.

Mundo Villapudua, co-owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen said the restaurant was celebrating after the governor’s announcement.

“I called our fireworks guy, and I said double the order. We’re going to celebrate,” he said.

Additionally, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that the nation is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May. Though vaccines are being distributed throughout Texas this week, still only those in 1A and 1B phases are eligible at this time.