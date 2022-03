TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department and Fire Department are receiving calls about vehicles stalled in the roadway, and they are responding.

The heavy rain has flooded some roads and made them impassable. People should be careful of flooded areas.

“Do not attempt to cross any area that is flooded,” said Tyler police.

People should also drive lower than the speed limit due to the road conditions. Officials said they will continue to update road conditions.