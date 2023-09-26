TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bees from the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive were relocated to a better habitat near downtown Tyler on Tuesday.

Keep Tyler Beautiful, with the assistance of Daniel Lennon, Flint Farm Apiary and students from Tyler Legacy High School removed the bees. They will be permanently transferred to the Goodman-LeGrand Museum and Gardens in Spring 2024.

The decision to relocate was made to protect the hive and maintain the Rose Garden without harming the bees.

The City of Tyler became a Bee City USA member in 2019 and the original Observation Hive was built in 2020.