Tyler Rose Garden offers affordable wedding venue

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to different surveys, June is one of the most popular months to get married. An East Texas “must-see” destination offers affordable wedding options for brides and grooms.

The Tyler Rose Garden can be rented for special events throughout the year, allowing couples to get married among over 32,000 beautiful blooms.

The 14 acre park offers many different spots for people to say “I do,” including a popular choice, the Queen’s Court which is located in the center of the park. Another wedding-favorite is one of the garden’s gazebos. Because the park is so big, the venue has held multiple weddings at the same time in different locations.

The venue also has indoor options inside of the Rose Garden Center. Couples can choose to host their ceremony out in the garden and their reception in one of their banquet rooms, or they can hold an indoor ceremony as well.

“So there’s a few reasons that we hear from our brides. One is that we are very affordable for everyone in the community. Our prices are very low and of course the roses, that’s a big point. You can get married in the queen’s court, in the meditation garden, anywhere in the Rose Garden. But, you also have the inside facility. So, if you decide to do a wedding offsite, you can also do your reception here as well. We have our huge banquet rooms and our capacity throughout both rooms is 400, individually 200. So, there’s a lot of space to spread out and have a great reception.” Lisa Wells, Tourism Facility Supervisor

Tourism Facility Supervisor Lisa Wells says they are always busy hosting weddings at the gardens. Ceremonies at the Tyler destination are very popular for East Texans and beyond. She has served brides from all over. She even hosted a bride from Germany not too long ago. The garden hosts about 120 weddings yearly and are gearing up to hold an average of two ceremonies each weekend the month of June.

The price of a Rose Garden wedding ranges, but Wells says their prices are all affordable. For $300, a bride and groom can rent any area in the garden for their nuptials. The banquet rooms vary depending on which room is being reserved, how long it is needed, and the day of the week the room is booked for. If you have a wedding with less than 10 people, you can go out to the garden on your own and get married for free.

There is a waitlist for reserving the garden and for the banquet rooms. To find out more information about a Rose Garden wedding, and to customize your wedding experience, call the Rose Garden Center at (903) 531 – 1212 or visit their website here.