TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Salvation Army, with the help of volunteers, serve a big Thanksgiving dinner every year, helping to feed anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people.

“We can’t manage all that, so we have these great volunteers, and some of these volunteers have been doing it for years,” said Jeremy Walker, captain and commanding officer of the Tyler Salvation Army.

Myrtle Smith has been volunteering with the organization for 13 years.

“I’ve enjoyed it every year because I know what I’m doing is helping somebody that’s in need,” said Smith, a volunteer since 2010 with the Rose of Tyler Chapter No. 55, Order of the Eastern Star.

Along with other helping hands like Nadia Keyes, a volunteer with the Jazzy Jewels social club, they carved half of the more than 120 turkeys, cut pies, and chopped vegetables.

“It makes you feel good, to help somebody else, they may not be able to have a good Thanksgiving dinner without our help,” said Keyes.

Walker said it’s a blessing to see how this community rallies around each other. Whether it’s giving your time or making a donation just for the holidays.

“The family decided we wanted to give a gift of love, and so today we brought a few boxes and a small donation,” said Joseph Morale.

Smith said volunteering is an easy way to help others.

“I wish more volunteers would come out because people always say, I don’t know how I can help, you can come out and volunteer your time,” said Smith.

Smith said it is also a great way to get the whole family involved and learn the meaning behind the season of giving.

The Tyler Salvation Army will be serving meals for their residents inside and will have to-go meals outside for the community on Thanksgiving day from 11 am to 1 pm.