TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Tyler Scotfest that was set to take place on Saturday Oct. 21 has been cancelled, according to a statement from the festival’s director.

Derrick Pearcy, the event’s director, released a statement saying that the event had to be cancelled because of circumstances beyond the control of the festival’s organizers.

“It is with deep regret that we must officially announce the cancellation of the upcoming event, TYLER SCOTFEST 23, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. This decision was not made lightly, and it is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that have made it necessary to cancel this year’s event.” Derrick Pearcy, director Tyler Scotfest

He continued to explain how organizers are unwavering in their goal to share Scottish heritage with East Texas.

“Our goal is to, above all, offer a welcoming, charitable, and gracious environment that provides an opportunity for all to experience the rich culture of Scottish heritage and the love of God,” Pearcy said. “We truly value the continued support of our community of vendors, performers, athletes, and attendees.”

Pearcy added that plans are already being discussed for next year’s Tyler Scotfest. To find out more visit Tyler Scotfest online.