TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Owens Elementary second graders got the chance to try out some of the top Winter Olympics sports on Wednesday.

They had six fun filled stations in the gym without the snow and ice. Owens Elementary P.E. teacher Holly Drain started the class with a flag presentation and then students were split into six groups.

“I’ve done….the one where you jump back and forth and then you jump after you jump,” said Hadley Keul, an Owens Elementary second grader.

They got to participate in winter Olympic sports like curling, snowboarding and freestyle skiing.

“My favorite thing is number six, because you get to ride on and you get to 1..2..3.. push and then you slide. It looks very very fun,” said Aubry Ervin, an Owens elementary second grader.

The favorite event among the students was bobsledding.

Keul said they had “so much fun.”

Teachers said the goal was to instill a winning attitude and effort in the students.

“Oh my gosh they have loved it! It’s been so great. I love seeing their smiles,” said Drain. “We keep telling them that we are just going try to recognize that gold medal effort and the gold medal attitude is what we are looking for.”

Laughter filled the gym as the children ran around excited to get the chance to try each sport.