Tyler Senior Center opens for the first time since March 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Senior Center opened for the first time since March 2020 and friends of old and new gathered to celebrate the reopening.

The center was decorated for Memorial Day coming up on May 31, and under the CDC guidelines, members got their temperatures checked as they signed in.

“I think it’s almost long over due, it was our social life for a very long time for a large number of people so to be able to meet here and have activities to enjoy really adds value to the life of a senior,” Dee Kirkpatrick, a member of the Tyler Senior Center said.

In the summer of 2020, the Tyler Senior Center attempted to reopen, but closed quickly after COVID-19 numbers in East Texas spiked back up, according to Angela Bennis, the Recreation Manager for Tyler Parks and Recreation said.

Bennis said activities are restricted, however, the Tyler Senior Center said they felt it was safe for the seniors to come back.

Some of the activities that are restricted are dancing and card games. “We are trying keep it where they can stay spaced out,” Bennis said.

Bennis said the Tyler Senior Center will open in phases. As numbers stay down, the hours will be extended and the center will offer more activities.

The center will open every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will do Texercise at 11 a.m. everyday and will offer Meals on Wheels lunch service at noon.