Pictured from left to right are Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.

“We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re so proud of their dedication and hard work. It’s so wonderful to be able to help others.”

More information about The Hamptons of Tyler can be found by visiting their website.