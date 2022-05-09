TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices in the Tyler area hit their highest all-time mark Monday morning after averaging $3.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Prices have spiked over the last few days after slowly coming down over the previous two months. According to AAA data, the average price for unleaded gasoline in the Tyler area was $3.66, which was 33 cents cheaper.

The previous record was $3.97, which was set back in July 2008 during the Great Recession. The $3.99 record does not factor in inflation for past prices. For instance, the $3.97 price in 2008 would be $5.30 in today’s money.

When adjusted for inflation, the most expensive year for gas nationally was 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year, the average price in the U.S. was $3.64, which would be $4.86 today.

Longview set its own record in March when they reached $4 as an average price for gas shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here are more resources to use when looking for cheaper gas prices:

GasBuddy is an app that allows drivers to report nearby prices at local gas stations to help save money on gas.

Geico’s local gas prices feature will compile a list of gas prices near your current location that can be sorted by price and distance.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is an app available on Apple and Android devices that helps drivers save money at the pump by listing local gas prices.

Google Maps will bring up nearby gas stations based on your location with prices listed.

Waze, an app used for navigation, has a feature that will show the nearest gas stations with their current prices.