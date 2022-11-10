TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler sports bar is being investigated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Committee (TABC) in relation to the fatal crash that resulted in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos in July, said TABC.

The bar that is involved in this case is Where’s Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler. TABC said, the business violated a rule and “was operating in a place or manner that would endanger public health.” According to authorities, the business was serving alcohol in a way that would be dangerous.

TABC also said they are still trying to determine the penalty for this violation which could include a settlement or a hearing.

29-year-old Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after he was hit by a drunk driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was arrested in connection to the crash and charged with intoxicated manslaughter.