TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was the annual Blessing of the Animals celebration on Tuesday for students at St. Gregory Cathedral School in Tyler.

Students brought pets like dogs, bunnies and even a chicken for the celebration.

Many churches across the world celebrate the feast of St. Francis who is the Catholic church’s Patron saint of animals.

Each year they hold a blessing and offer prayers for creation on or around Oct. 4th. For students without a pet, stuffed animals were also welcomed.