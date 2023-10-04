TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas students toured the Trane Technologies facility in Tyler in honor of National Manufacturing Day.

Chapel Hill High School toured the Trane Technologies facility on Oct. 4 in Tyler to see engineering, math, science and technology careers in action.

Students were able to witness the System Extreme Environmental Testing (SEET) lab in action, which included heat pumps and air conditioners being put to the test.

Manufactures are looking to fill 4 million highly-skilled jobs by 2030. By celebrating National Manufacturing Day, Trane hopes to showcase modern technologies and inspire the next generation of creators.

“The biggest thing I hope that they’re taking away from this today is that they can have a more informed decision about what they’re looking at. They understand the different jobs they’re available in the manufacturing industry and hopefully that they’ll choose to pursue one of those careers,” said Plant Manager Robert Rivers.