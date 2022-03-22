TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman, who is the suspected driver in a fatal pedestrian hit-and run crash from Feb. 19, turned herself in to the Tyler Police Department on Monday, according to authorities.

Chatiryn Butler, 18, turned herself in on a warrant for accident involving death, which is a second-degree felony. She was booked into the Smith County Jail.

Butler was accused of hitting a woman in the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue around 7:30 p.m. in February.

The victim, Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the road with major injuries. There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying near her. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.