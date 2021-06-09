Tyler teen gets Make-A-Wish granted with help from local business

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teenager had his wish granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation Wednesday, with some help from a local business.

15-year-old Tyler native Alejandro Rivera has been on the Make-a-Wish list for two years. He has several conditions including cerebral palsy, which affects muscles and movement.

Rivera wished for a BraunAbility Turny Seat, which swivels and lowers for easier access in and out of the car. It is estimated to cost around $12,000.

“This is going to make life easier for both him and myself and our nurses who interact with getting him in and out for our excursions and things,” Alejandro’s dad Tony Rivera said. “We’ll be visiting family here in the upcoming future, so it’s going to make life easier for our stops and our visits.”

The seat can move completely outside the vehicle and lowers it down to your desired level. With a push of a button, it can lift you back inside the vehicle the same way.

“Things like these transfer seats, looking at it, it doesn’t mean much, but to him it means everything,” Tony said.

This donation was made possible by American Lift Aids in Tyler, who was able to secure the seat donation.

“Alejandro is non-verbal, he doesn’t communicate that way, we know how he communicates because we’re with him daily. But even him walking in toward the van felt like something special to him,” Tony said. “To watch him inside himself be happy makes us happy.”

Working together, BraunAbility and American Lift Aids has ensured that not only does Alejandro gets his wish, but that the funds saved will make it possible for The Make A Wish Foundation to grant another wish for a deserving child.

“Cheryl and American Lift Aids and Braun went above and beyond, they are literally saving a wish by helping us with Alejandro’s wish,” Wish Manager for Make-A-Wish North Texas Sarah Morado said.

To donate to or learn more about Make-A-Wish North Texas, visit their website.