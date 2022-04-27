TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter said in a Facebook post that they are completely out of food. For the month of May, those that bring in at least two bags of dog food 35 pounds or larger will have their adoption fee waived.

The Pet Food Bank was established in 2015 as a way to help families in need and to help those that can’t afford to feed their pets have a safety net. Many times people that want to surrender a pet to Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter only need to get over a short-term financial hurdle.

“We can provide that assistance through donated food and cat litter,” said Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter on Facebook.

More than 15,000 pounds of food and litter have been distributed over the years. All donated items go back out into the community and are not used by the animals kept at the shelter.

For those that would like to donate, they can bring the items to the Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those that want their adoption fees waived can click here to see the available animals at the City of Tyler Animal Shelter. All dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have up-to-date vaccinations.