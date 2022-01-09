Tyler Thrift allows customers to get free items with no catch for 3rd annual Free Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of their Free Day, Tyler Thrift allowed East Texans to come and get free items.

In addition to the free items, customers also received free snacks, drinks, and pizza.

The story allowed groups to have 10 minutes to grab whatever they want. New items were brought out between each group, so Tyler Thrift said there were plenty of items for everyone.

People could get back in line as many times as they’d like and Tyler Thrift said there was no limit on how many items guests could take.

The store also provided bags and boxes until they ran out.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to