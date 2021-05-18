Tyler to get another Starbucks location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler is getting yet another Starbucks, according to online permit records.
A permit was issued Monday for a Starbucks on Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Avenue at 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway, suite 100.
There are seven Starbucks locations in Tyler, including inside Broadway Square Mall, Target and Tyler Junior College.
The new location will be in the same center as Which Wich and Pet Supplies Plus.
