Tyler to get new downtown mural showcasing hometown heroes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler will be getting a new mural to represent some of East Texas’ most famous locals.

Howe Baker International is teaming up with the Tyler Main Street program to create a mural showing some of Tyler’s hometown heroes.

Howe Baker International is an engineering firm in Tyler with “decades of experience in the design, construction, and management of facilities and processes for the oil, gas, refining, power generation, and petrochemical industries.”

People featured in the mural will include Kansas City quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Ann Campbell, mother of famed football player Earl Campbell.

The director of the program said that the company reached out to them with the idea looking for a location for the mural.

“The other ones with the alley and the other ones have really been focused on us,” Tyler Main Street Director Amber Rojas-Varona said. “We’re out here like ‘let’s do this and let’s do this.’ This one came to us and was like, ‘I see what you guys are doing down here, let’s make this happen, we’re gonna fully fund it, just if you help us get it out there, find the perfect location.’ I think that’s what makes it so unique.”

An international artist known as Gaia will be teaming with with an artist from East Texas to paint the mural.

Gaia is a street artist known for creating large-scale murals worldwide. He was listed as a 2015 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Art and Style recipient.

He lives and works in Baltimore, but spends a majority of his time painting murals across the world and has created works in all six habitable continents, according to his website.