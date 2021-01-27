Tyler to pay more than $100,000 to add new bike lanes, construction starts in February

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a construction contract Wednesday that will add 36.6 miles of bike lanes throughout the city.

The total cost of the project is $544,541.37, but a grant from a federal program called the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside administered locally through the Texas Department of Transportation will fund 80% of that cost. Tyler will pay $100,908.28 to fund the other 20% of costs.

These new biking lanes are part of Tyler Bike Stripes project, and will be funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. Construction is slated to start late February and should take about four months.

The bike lanes will connect 11 routes to a centralized hub in the downtown area. There will be signs and lane markings, which will give bicyclists a designated space on the roadways. The City of Tyler says this will increase the safety of both drivers and bicyclists.

The project will connect three college campuses in the city: Texas College, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler.

City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said projects like these align with long-term goals of the city.

“These goals include addressing the needs of all users of a City’s transportation system, including those who use non-motorized forms of transportation, not just private automobiles,” Williams said. “It’s also an opportunity to invest in the quality of life for future generations.”

Back in 2018, the Tyler city council approved an agreement with UT Tyler to supply the engineering and design work for the project.

There was a public meeting and a public hearing where residents had the opportunity to comment on the project. The city says that many of the suggestions were incorporated into the final design.