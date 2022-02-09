TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved Wednesday a six-figure contract to help improve the flow of traffic that has been a running joke among local drivers.

The $144,085 plan with Kimley-Horn and Associates will provide retiming for 19 traffic lights at intersections in Tyler. In a release, the city said that the “identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.”

Eighteen intersections were retimed as part of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan – Year 1 projects. The after-study indicates the retiming of those 18 intersections will result in delay savings of approximately 231,000 vehicle hours per year (or 26 years of vehicle delay annually) which translated to more than $7 million annually in driver delay savings.

“This emphasizes the benefits of retiming traffic signals on a regular basis. Coordinated signal timing is often the most cost-effective method to maximize operation efficiency on a corridor. It maximizes the existing capacity of a corridor and moves vehicles through, increasing travel-time reliability and throughput while decreasing stops, delay, emissions and other costs associated with traffic delays.” Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams

The intersections that will be re-timed are: