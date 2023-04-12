TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler plans to retime 18 intersections this year in an effort to improve traffic flow, approving a $121,085 contract at the council meeting on Wednesday.
The contract is with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan.
It’s year three of their intelligent transportation system master plan. Every year since 2020, the city of Tyler has retimed several lights. So far, they have completed 53 out of the 149 signal intersections.
The city says they’ve received positive feedback from drivers since the project began.
“This also saves people time. It saves them money because on their gasoline bills, and it really does save time and effort getting through the town,” said LouAnn Campbell, Public Information Officer for the City of Tyler.
The city will use counters on the roadways to evaluate the intersections, but there should not be traffic disruptions.
Here’s the list of the 18 intersections that will be retimed by October 2023:
- West Northwest Loop 323 at U.S. Highway 69 North
- West Northwest Loop 323 at Silver Creek Drive/Charlotte Drive
- North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 110 North/Van Highway
- North Northwest Loop 323 at Lion Lane
- North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 64 West/West Erwin Street
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 31/Chandler Highway
- South Southwest Loop 323 at West Shaw Street
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Robertson Road
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Briarwood Road
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Spur 364/Towne Park Drive
- South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 155/Frankston Highway
- West Southwest Loop 323 at FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway
- West Southwest Loop 323 at Kinsey Drive
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Rice Road
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Texas Highway 57/West Grande Boulevard
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Three Lakes Parkway
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at West Cumberland Road