TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler announced which city services will be unavailable on Independence Day, and said the police department will be stepping up traffic enforcement all weekend.

Starting Friday and going through next Wednesday, TPD will add additional officers on the street for their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. The program is based on crash data within Tyler city limits that allows officers to pinpoint problem areas. Officers will be looking for dangerous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violation and impaired drivers.

Throughout Tyler, all nonessential city offices will be closed on Tuesday to observe Independence Day. This includes the following:

City Hall

Solid Waste Office

Tyler Recycle Center

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices (customers can contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules)

Tyler Public Library

Tyler Transit and paratransit administrative offices

Tyler Transit fixed route and paratransit services

Municipal Court

Tyler Animal Shelter

Gallery Main Street administrative office and Visitor Center

Tyler Parks and Recreations administrative offices (this includes the Parks administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Tyler Senior Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center)

Tyler Water Utilities Business Office (the drive-thru kiosk and an online payment option will still be available)

In addition, residential garbage collection and curbside recycling will not run on Tuesday. Collection will happen the Monday before and resume on Wednesday.

Yard waste of any kind will not be picked up during the holiday week. The city asks that residents do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. the day before the scheduled collection day to reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash.