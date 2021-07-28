Tyler to use smoke to look for leaks in city sanitation system

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler this week will begin using smoke to test sewer lines.

The sewer lines south of West Nutbush Street to West Oakwood Street and west from North Fannin Avenue to North Glenwood Boulevard will be tested 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Aug. 6, said information from the city.

Smoke testing helps locate defects in the sanitary sewer system. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and does not create any fire hazards, said the city.

Crews will not need to access to homes or businesses. Information about the testing will be placed on the doors of homes and businesses in the area.

Residents and business owners can contact Pipeline Analysis, the company performing the tests, at 1-800-637-0164 with any questions.