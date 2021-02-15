Tyler to use snow clearing equipment Tuesday to try and keep streets open

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will begin using snow clearing equipment on the streets beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The goal is to clear one lane in each direction on all major arterials (streets) in the city,” the city’s statement said.

The city will use equipment on loan from Smith County.

On Monday night, city work crews were sanding and de-icing bridges, overpasses and streets near UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

The city also is working to get some of the traffic signals working again.

“We are confirming and prioritizing traffic signal outages for deployment of generators and stop signs,” the statement said.

On Monday, several traffic lights were not working.

City officials have asked people to stay home and not drive if possible. About 7 inches of snow fell on Sunday night and Monday morning leaving streets hazardous.

THE BIG CHILL