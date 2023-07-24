TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Transit bus stop will be closed from July 24 to July 28 due to construction.

The bus stop is located at 106 Broadway Avenue and Elm Street and will be closed from Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 due to road construction, according to the City of Tyler.

The northbound lane of Broadway Avenue will also be partially closed for the construction of the Wilcox Lofts located at 230 South Broadway Avenue.

The closed routes northbound on 106 Broadway and Elm Street will include, Route 10 – Broadway Express and Route 14 – Front Street and Erwin Avenue.

Alternate bus stops that will be available to use are the Southbound Stop 136 at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage on 208 South College Avenue as well as the Northbound Stop 107 at Regions Bank on the Square on 100 East Ferguson Street.