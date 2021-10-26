Tyler Transit changes schedule due to holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Transit will be changing its schedule to accommodate earlier and busier than normal holiday traffic in the south Tyler area.

The altered schedules and routes will be affecting the following areas starting Monday, Nov. 1 through Jan. 3, 2022.

Broadway Express

Broadway Express will not serve Broadway south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to avoid congestion. Passengers wanting to go south to the Cumberland Mall area will transfer to South Tyler.

South Tyler

South Tyler will run two 30 minute services, one south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve South Broadway Avenue and the Cumberland Mall, and one west of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve Old Jacksonville Highway, Grande Boulevard and Old Bullard Road.

Stops on Old Jacksonville Highway south of Grande Boulevard, Cumberland Road and Faulkner Park will remain open as “on-call stops”

Other Routes

Four other routes in the system will have slightly modified schedules to facilitate timed transfers with Broadway Express’ altered schedule.

Holiday Schedule: