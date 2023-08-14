TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler residents will have the chance to have their voices heard on changes to Tyler Transit services, including doubling fares, in the coming weeks.

Public meetings will be held at Grass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St. in the Large Meeting Room on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Staff with the city’s Transit Department will be at the meetings to answer questions and give information.

The Tyler proposed budget for 2023-2024 revealed a plan to double fares for Tyler Transit, shown below:

Adults 12 and older: $2 (previously $1)

Children 6-11: $1 (previously $0.50)

Children 5 and under: Free

Seniors (65 and older) and people with disabilities: $1 (previously $0.50)

Regular 30-day pass: $80 (previously $40)

Half-Fare 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20)

Student 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20)

Student Semester Pass: $100 (previously $50)

Regular 7-day pass: $20 (previously $10)

Half-fare 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5)

Student 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5)

All Day pass: $4 (previously $2)

The city also wants to discontinue all Saturday services except for Paratransit medical services (doctor appointments and hospital visits). The changes are set to begin in October, but public hearings need to be held first.