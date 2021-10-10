Tyler Transit implements new bus route beginning Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Transit will add a sixth bus route as well as change all fixed-route schedules starting Monday on Oct. 11.

In 2020, the city of Tyler conducted a route study in 2020 to determine the future growth and enhancements to bus services in the city which was adopted by the City Council in May.

The six newly designed routes will have improved wait times of either 60 minutes or 30 minutes throughout the city, with timed connections to all routes:

Broadway Express: A trunk line connecting to all routes traveling from downtown to deep south via Broadway Avenue.

Medical District : A local line with connections to all routes hitting important areas of town including downtown, the medical district and the southeast side.

South Tyler : A local line dedicated to the southwest side of Tyler with a connection to the Donnybrook Transfer Center via the Cumberland area, Old Jacksonville Highway and West Grande Boulevard.

Front & Erwin : A local line connecting retail corridors on the east and west sides of Loop 323 via Front Street, Erwin Street and the downtown area.

North Tyler : A local line dedicated to the north area of Tyler with 30-minute headways (an improvement of 40 minutes in this area) with stops along Gentry Parkway, the Glass Recreation Center, Texas College and the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor

Campus Connector: A local connecting line that meets at the Bergfeld Transfer Center, connecting the University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler Junior College and the Tyler Junior College West Campus.

Along with the route changes, there will be new and relocated bus stops throughout the city.

After the first few weeks of the new routes, Tyler Transit will look at overall ridership to determine effectiveness, schedules, on-time performance, etc. Adjustments will be made accordingly. The need for shelters at the most frequented stops will also be evaluated soon.