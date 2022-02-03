TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Transit will have reduced hours on both Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to possible dangerous road conditions.

On Thursday, the service will end at 6 p.m. with all routes’ last trips beginning at 5 p.m. On Friday, their service will have a delayed start and will begin running at 10 a.m.

Paratransit customers with trips scheduled during non-operating hours will be notified and trips will be rescheduled.

For those who have any questions, they can contact the Tyler Transit office at (319) 533-8057.

For those who are driving on the roads, KETK has made a list of East Texas roads with icy conditions. Another way to check if roads have icy conditions is drivetexas.org.