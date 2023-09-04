TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Transit is set to host an open house meeting to notify the public of proposed service changes. The next meeting is to be held at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd Street on Tuesday, Sept. 12. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Proposed changes include a price increase for all fixed routes and paratransit route fares, route modifications and the discontinuation of all Saturday services, except for paratransit medical services.

See specific fare changes below: