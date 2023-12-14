TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Transit is no longer planning to increase rates and will keep providing Saturday services after the city council accepted a $150,000 grant from the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) on Wednesday.

The Tyler budget for 2023-2024 revealed a plan to double fares, leading to multiple public hearings held on the issue with revisions proposed.

“We’re thankful for ETCOG and for all the residents that voiced their concerns and suggestions,” Transit Manager Russ Jackson said. “We heard our customers and found the best solutions for everyone.”

The city said to help with the higher operating cost, Tyler Transit will change how some of its underutilized fixed routes operate. Officials said these routes will move to a micro transit model where riders will call Tyler Transit’s office to schedule a pick up from a bus stop.

“Tyler Transit, a vital provider of public transportation through its Fixed Route and Paratransit services, has faced mounting operational costs due to increasing maintenance costs and wages, in recent years,” the city said in a release. “In response to these challenges, Transit management had been advised to consider fare increases during the Fiscal Year 2024 budget process.”

According to a release, TxDOT and the federal government contribute to Tyler Transit’s operations and the city is responsible for the remainder.

“For the past two years, CARES Act funding has covered these increases, but this option is no longer available,” the city said in a release. “The city recognized the importance of continuing to provide accessible and affordable transportation to residents and was committed to finding a solution that met the needs of the community while maintaining the financial sustainability of Tyler Transit.”

Three different public hearings were held to discuss the proposed changes where the city said community members expressed concerns with the city’s proposals.