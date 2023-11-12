TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center.

The committee is tasked with coordinating transportation plans for the Smith County area. Members of the Committee include people from Smith County, Tyler, nearby cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

The meeting will allow the committee to discuss the following items:

Amendments to the Transportation Improvement Program for the widening of Old Jacksonville Highway to six lanes

Allocating funds to complete the Railroad Inventory and Analysis by adopting the 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program.

The meeting will be held in the Tyler Development Center at 423 West Ferguson Street in the Large Conference Room. To learn more visit the Tyler Area MPO online.