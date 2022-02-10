TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee will be giving away 1,800 tree seedlings on Saturday, Feb. 26 as part of their annual event.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at CHRISTUS TMF South Broadway facility located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave.

The seedlings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with the seedlings, attendees will receive information on the species of their seedlings and proper planting instructions.

The variety of trees being given away include:

Baldcypress

Black oak

Silky dogwood

Mayhaw

Yellow poplar

White oak

Buttonbush

Cherrybark oak

For more information on the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division or the Tyler Trees Committee, go to TreeTyler.com or contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or (903) 533-2079.