TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee will be giving away 1,800 tree seedlings on Saturday, Feb. 26 as part of their annual event.
The event will start at 9 a.m. at CHRISTUS TMF South Broadway facility located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave.
The seedlings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with the seedlings, attendees will receive information on the species of their seedlings and proper planting instructions.
The variety of trees being given away include:
- Baldcypress
- Black oak
- Silky dogwood
- Mayhaw
- Yellow poplar
- White oak
- Buttonbush
- Cherrybark oak
For more information on the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division or the Tyler Trees Committee, go to TreeTyler.com or contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or (903) 533-2079.