Tyler VA clinic held ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The VA hospital has opened a new outpatient facility clinic in Tyler.

Hospital leaders gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon at the clinic. According to the VA website, the new clinic is equipped to handle primary care and specialty care, including mental health. A representative said that they should be able to handle everything except for transplants.

“No longer do the Tyler veterans have to drive all the way to Dallas, [almost] two plus hours to get specialty care. A lot of that we will be able to provide here on-site either directly face-to-face or through virtual modalities,” said Dr. Stephen Holt, Executive Director for VA North Texas Healthcare Center.

Representative Louie Gohmert and Councilwoman Shirley McKellar were in attendance for the ribbon cutting. Dr. Holt said that the medical center would not be possible without their support.

