TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is encouraging customers to water or irrigate their landscaped areas at certain times to help with the city’s low water pressure issues.

TWU said their water treatment plants see the highest demand for water between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. so they are asking customers to voluntarily water their lawns and green spaces at night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to “help reduce the demand and stress on the water system.”

“Although the restrictions are voluntary at this time, we encourage residents to monitor their water usage. Voluntary conservation can prevent the implementation of more restrictive conservation measures,” said TWU. “Modified Stage One voluntary restrictions have been in place since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive Stage Two drought measures that were implemented in Dec. 2011. “

TWU’s drinking water is supplied by Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine. Their staff is closely monitoring the lake levels as more severe and prolonged drought conditions could put a strain on the levels. But as of now, they say the lake levels are not raising any concerns about the water supply.

“TWU kindly asks customers to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for residents with a street address ending in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) or Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9),” said TWU. “Residents and business owners are urged to check for leaking faucets and toilets, ensure sprinkler systems are adjusted NOT to be watering pavement, and irrigate only when necessary.”

To learn more about the city’s water conservation, visit their website.