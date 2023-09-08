TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has issued a boil water notice to Tyler Water Utilities customers after E. coli was found at a sample site in Central Tyler.

According to the city, a repeat sample was taken at that site and found the presence of “total coliform.” The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a public water system to issue a boil water notice when such contaminants are found. One sample was taken on Sept. 7 and another was taken around 2 p.m. Sept. 8.

City officials added that multiple sites have been tested and that E. coli was only found at one sample site out of many.

Tyler Director of Utilities Kate Dietz said she believes the notice could be lifted as early as Saturday afternoon.

“This was likely due to really operator error, a sampling error, and so after collecting these samples today we should be cleared tomorrow midday and that’s when we expect to rescind the notice,” Dietz said.

Officials said that TWU is flushing the water system to move water through the system quickly and that they’ll be taking more samples throughout the day to check if enough disinfectant is present.

“The procedure is, the sample is collected, it’s actually very difficult to collect the sample without cross-contamination, which is why sometimes these instances happen,” Dietz said. “They plate the water on a like a petri dish, they incubate it for 18 hours, and then they see if there’s presence of bacteria on it.”

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to E. Coli and should boil any water before drinking it, brushing your teeth or cleaning with it.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. We have no timeline for rescinding the boil water notice, but we are bracing for at least 24 hours.” City of Tyler

The samples will be tested after an 18-hour incubation at Northeast Texas Public Health District Laboratory and once they prove negative, the boil water notice could be rescinded by mid-day on Saturday Sept. 9, according to the city.

Officials asked the public to share this information with anyone who uses water in Tyler.

“E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.” City of Tyler

If you have any questions officials ask you to call the Water Service Center at 903-531-1285.