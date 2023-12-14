TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is set to begin a project to replace customer water meters.

According to a release, Tyler City Counselor approved a $3.45 million project with Core & Main to replace customer water meters.

The city said the current water meters, which are used to measure the amount of water customers use, were installed in 2005 and 27% of those meters have experienced issues accurately measuring water usage, not registering consumption and not communicated collected data.

“Technology has advanced, and we know there’s a better solution for our customers with meters that aren’t working properly. Replacing those meters will allow our customers to rest easy and know that their water bill is accurate,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz.

Officials said that 8,000 water meters that have been identified as not functioning properly will be replaced over the course of the next three years, then over the course of the next 20 years TWU will have an annual schedule for meter replacement until all customers’ current meters are upgraded.