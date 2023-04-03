TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A year ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse, Tyler Junior College is making plans to be a hub for viewing.

A total solar eclipse is scheduled to happen in April 2024 and a partial solar eclipse in October of 2023. This takes place when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, causing the moon to cast a shadow over the earth.

TJC staff said that Tyler will be a premier viewing area for both eclipses. The TJC Earth and Space Center held an event on Monday regarding the historic events.

Solar eclipse (Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is something that is truly out of this world. It’s something that even as exciting as we make it sound, you’re not gonna believe how exciting it is until you actually see it in person. So we want to get the word out now so people can start planning,” said Beau Hartweg, Director of TJC Earth and Space Center.