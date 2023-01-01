TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday’s routes will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 5 as usual as well as Fridays on Jan. 6.

The Downtown Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 and reopens on Tuesday Jan. 3.

For more information visit, TylerSolidWaste.com.