Tyler woman, 14-year-old boy die after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman and a 14-year-old boy died after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 31 in Smith County on Tuesday, according to DPS.

DPS troopers responded to the wreck around 3:10 p.m. approximately four miles east of the city of Tyler in Smith County.

The preliminary report showed that the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling east on SH-31. A 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche were behind the Altima.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH-31, and the vehicle was being followed by a 2017 Ford F-150.

It is unknown why, but, the driver of the Altima slowed, causing the Ford F-150 behind it to take evasive action.

“The Ford side swiped the Altima as it passed on its right side,” said a release from DPS.

The Chevrolet Avalanche was the next car traveling east bound, and it collided with the Altima from behind.

This made the Altima move into the westbound land, and it was struck by the Dodge Ram.

The Chevrolet Avalanche moved into the westbound lane, and it crashed into the 2017 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Altima was identified as Julia R. Martinez, 33, of Tyler. Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Martinez and her passenger, who was a 14 year-old boy, dead at the scene.

Those who passed away were later transported to Light House Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram was identified as 30 year-old Dillon M. Dowdy of Tyler. Dowdy was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition.

The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche was identified as Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van. Garza was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition.

The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150, was identified as John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2017 Ford F-150, was identified as Billy Walker, Jr., 48, of Tyler. Both men did not appear to have been injured in the crash.