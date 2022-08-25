TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Teresa Fletcher, 22 of Tyler, was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday after being accused of kidnapping and trafficking of two girls back in Feb. 2022.

A Feb. 17 warrant stated, a deputy for Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person report at the home on CR 420. The mother of the girls reportedly told deputies she had not seen her daughter since Sunday, Feb. 13, and had not received any communication from her since that Tuesday.

The mother told investigators she believed her daughter had been sex-trafficked, according to the affidavit. Officials stated the victims boyfriend said she sent him her location via Facebook messenger on Feb. 15 and he alerted the Tyler PD. The location was the home of Teresa Fletcher, documents show.

A later interview with one of the victims said that she and her friend were at Fletcher’s house when the victim sent the messages to her boyfriend to come pick her up.

Fletcher was arrested Feb. 22 along with Devonte Wallace, 27 of Tyler with collective bond amounts of $500,000 according to Smith County documents.

Wallace was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for promoting prostitution.