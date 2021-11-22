Tyler woman dies after being hit by vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was killed after being hit by a car Monday afternoon, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of N. Beckham around 3 p.m. due to a pedestrian fatality.

An investigation revealed Alicia Lopez, 70, was walking eastbound at Beckham Highway and not at a marked crosswalk, said police.

A vehicle that was northbound did not see her and hit Lopez.

She was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham and died as a result of her injuries.

The crash has been cleared by officers, but they are still investigating the incident.