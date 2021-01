TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was killed Sunday evening after her car hit a tree.

A preliminary DPS report states that 25-year-old Lucia Sanders was driving east on CR 384 about five miles north of Tyler.

Just after 6 p.m., Sanders’ 2003 Ford Expedition ran off the road for an unknown reason and drove into a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.